Facts

19:02 09.06.2023

Vodafone Ukraine suspends participation in UN Global Compact

2 min read
Vodafone Ukraine suspends participation in UN Global Compact

Mobile network operator Vodafone Ukraine has announced its withdrawal from the UN Global Compact network in protest against inaction towards Ukraine and Ukrainians and the double standards effective in the organization, the company said on Friday.

"Vodafone Ukraine has always been and is a socially responsible business, it is recognized as the most transparent Ukrainian company. We share the principles of the Global Compact and live by them every day as we work desperately to provide a vital connection. However, we clearly understand that the development of the Global Compact platform does not look possible until the basic principles of security are restored in Ukraine. And we do not consider it possible to remain among the initiatives of an organization that itself does not demonstrate due responsibility and avoids using its levers of influence for the sake of sustainable development," the operator said on Facebook.

At the same time, the UN calls for development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals provide, first of all, basic security issues: for life, health, environmental and energy security.

"These basic principles are completely destroyed in Ukraine today, and millions of people suffer because of this. And the organization declaring these lofty principles turned out to be unable to implement them in the situation with Ukraine. Unfortunately, during the war we saw many examples of the UN's shortsightedness towards to the problems of Ukrainians. We are outraged by the inaction and unwillingness to call a spade a spade at a time when Ukrainians have been opposing Russian aggression for 15 months, which is committing military, economic, environmental crimes and terrorizing the civilian population," the company said in the press release.

The company said they are ready to reconsider the decision to withdraw if the situation changes.

"We hope that the structures that should perform important global functions for the sake of sustainable development will soon become as effective as possible. In the meantime, we call on other Ukrainian companies that are members of the UN Global Compact to temporarily leave the platform in protest against inaction on the situation in our country," the press service of the operator said.

Tags: #un #vodafone

MORE ABOUT

16:12 08.06.2023
Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

09:39 08.06.2023
Zelenskyy disappointed with UN, Red Cross reaction to explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy disappointed with UN, Red Cross reaction to explosion of Kakhovka HPP

20:32 07.06.2023
Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: By blowing up Kakhovka HPP, Russians recognize that they aren't able to hold these lands

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: By blowing up Kakhovka HPP, Russians recognize that they aren't able to hold these lands

10:39 07.06.2023
UN ready to help victims in Kakhovka HPP destruction zone – under-secretary-general

UN ready to help victims in Kakhovka HPP destruction zone – under-secretary-general

19:14 06.06.2023
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

14:13 06.06.2023
Ukraine's MFA criticizes UN post about 'celebration' of Russian language day after explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Ukraine's MFA criticizes UN post about 'celebration' of Russian language day after explosion of Kakhovka HPP

12:08 23.05.2023
War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

13:31 19.05.2023
Grain initiative talks continue considering proposal of UN Secretary General – Dpty Minister of Restoration

Grain initiative talks continue considering proposal of UN Secretary General – Dpty Minister of Restoration

09:16 12.05.2023
Participants of grain initiative discuss resumption of work of ammonia pipeline Togliatti-Odesa – UN

Participants of grain initiative discuss resumption of work of ammonia pipeline Togliatti-Odesa – UN

20:52 01.05.2023
Switzerland heads UN Security Council, replacing Russia: building lasting peace, protecting civilians are declared priorities

Switzerland heads UN Security Council, replacing Russia: building lasting peace, protecting civilians are declared priorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Commander-in-Chief HQ, special attention paid to situation on front line

Pentagon announces new $2.1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine

Venice Commission recommends Ukraine to postpone implementation of law on oligarchs due to war

Russian occupiers shell hospital in Huliaipole, two employees killed – Yermak

Some 2,412 people evacuated, four died in Kherson region; 825 people evacuated, one died in Mykolaiv region

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Commander-in-Chief HQ, special attention paid to situation on front line

Local media in Crimea keep silence about undermining of Kakhovkay HPP dam by Russian troops – AFU General Staff

Pentagon announces new $2.1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine

Ukraine to hold talks with Allard Pearson Museum on mechanisms for return of Scythian gold to country – Dzhaparova

Venice Commission recommends Ukraine to postpone implementation of law on oligarchs due to war

Brussels to host next Ramstein meeting on June 15 – Pentagon

Russian occupiers shell hospital in Huliaipole, two employees killed – Yermak

Hungary confirms transfer of 11 Ukrainian POWs by Russia

Some 2,412 people evacuated, four died in Kherson region; 825 people evacuated, one died in Mykolaiv region

Japan to provide $5 mln aid through intl organizations to Ukrainians affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion

AD
AD
AD
AD