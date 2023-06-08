Kuleba: Ukraine to soon receive NATO assistance to overcome consequences of Russian terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Ukraine has handed over to NATO a list of urgent humanitarian needs to overcome the consequences of Russia's explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and will soon receive assistance within the framework of the Euro-Atlantic Coordination Center for Responding to Natural Disasters and Catastrophes, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

This was discussed at an urgent meeting of the Ukraine—NATO Commission, convened on the initiative of the Ukrainian side. The meeting was attended by Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

“Ukraine has submitted a request to the Euro-Atlantic Coordination Center for Responding to Natural Disasters and Catastrophes, in which it outlined the specific needs of the Ukrainian side. I am grateful to NATO and some allies for their prompt readiness to help Ukraine overcome the consequences of the terrorist attack by Russia at the Kakhovka HPP,” the minister said.

Kuleba stressed that the Kakhovka disaster demonstrates the absence of limits in the commission of crimes by Russia. According to him, as long as Russia occupies Ukrainian land, the threat of new Russian crimes will persist. That is why the assistance of NATO allies to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine is of critical importance.

"I call on our partners to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capability, in particular, to continue the speedy delivery of artillery ammunition and 155-caliber cannons," the minister stressed.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also called on partners to take decisions at the NATO summit in Vilnius that bring Ukraine closer to joining the Alliance. In his opinion, Ukraine's membership in NATO benefits the Alliance, since Ukraine is already making a significant contribution to Euro-Atlantic security, acting according to NATO standards and using NATO weapons.

"Ukraine's membership will help prevent future wars after this war ends with the victory of our state. Ukraine as part of the Alliance will be a reliable shield protecting its eastern flank and will be able to effectively deter a potential aggressor. There is no doubt that Ukraine's membership will make NATO stronger. In fact, we are already strengthening the Alliance, protecting its members from potential new waves of Russian aggression, as well as sharing military experience," Kuleba stressed.