Facts

20:24 08.06.2023

Kuleba: Ukraine to soon receive NATO assistance to overcome consequences of Russian terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

2 min read
Kuleba: Ukraine to soon receive NATO assistance to overcome consequences of Russian terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Ukraine has handed over to NATO a list of urgent humanitarian needs to overcome the consequences of Russia's explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and will soon receive assistance within the framework of the Euro-Atlantic Coordination Center for Responding to Natural Disasters and Catastrophes, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

This was discussed at an urgent meeting of the Ukraine—NATO Commission, convened on the initiative of the Ukrainian side. The meeting was attended by Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

“Ukraine has submitted a request to the Euro-Atlantic Coordination Center for Responding to Natural Disasters and Catastrophes, in which it outlined the specific needs of the Ukrainian side. I am grateful to NATO and some allies for their prompt readiness to help Ukraine overcome the consequences of the terrorist attack by Russia at the Kakhovka HPP,” the minister said.

Kuleba stressed that the Kakhovka disaster demonstrates the absence of limits in the commission of crimes by Russia. According to him, as long as Russia occupies Ukrainian land, the threat of new Russian crimes will persist. That is why the assistance of NATO allies to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine is of critical importance.

"I call on our partners to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capability, in particular, to continue the speedy delivery of artillery ammunition and 155-caliber cannons," the minister stressed.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also called on partners to take decisions at the NATO summit in Vilnius that bring Ukraine closer to joining the Alliance. In his opinion, Ukraine's membership in NATO benefits the Alliance, since Ukraine is already making a significant contribution to Euro-Atlantic security, acting according to NATO standards and using NATO weapons.

"Ukraine's membership will help prevent future wars after this war ends with the victory of our state. Ukraine as part of the Alliance will be a reliable shield protecting its eastern flank and will be able to effectively deter a potential aggressor. There is no doubt that Ukraine's membership will make NATO stronger. In fact, we are already strengthening the Alliance, protecting its members from potential new waves of Russian aggression, as well as sharing military experience," Kuleba stressed.

Tags: #nato #hpp

MORE ABOUT

15:09 08.06.2023
Until end of war, NATO states not to send their troops to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

Until end of war, NATO states not to send their troops to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

20:32 07.06.2023
Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: By blowing up Kakhovka HPP, Russians recognize that they aren't able to hold these lands

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: By blowing up Kakhovka HPP, Russians recognize that they aren't able to hold these lands

20:59 06.06.2023
Minister of Natural Resources calls Kakhovka HPP explosion as largest act of ecocide since beginning of war

Minister of Natural Resources calls Kakhovka HPP explosion as largest act of ecocide since beginning of war

19:19 06.06.2023
Russia blows up Kakhovka HPP to interrupt de-occupation process, distract attention from events in Belgorod region – Maliar

Russia blows up Kakhovka HPP to interrupt de-occupation process, distract attention from events in Belgorod region – Maliar

16:38 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy: This year in Vilnius it’s necessary to determine that Ukraine will be NATO member, terror must lose

Zelenskyy: This year in Vilnius it’s necessary to determine that Ukraine will be NATO member, terror must lose

20:40 05.06.2023
It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

20:07 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy: NATO is best guarantee of security, as so far no examples of Russia attacking any country from Alliance

Zelenskyy: NATO is best guarantee of security, as so far no examples of Russia attacking any country from Alliance

19:10 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy: We must get signal for rapprochement with Alliance

Zelenskyy: We must get signal for rapprochement with Alliance

16:36 01.06.2023
Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

15:57 01.06.2023
Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

AD

HOT NEWS

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir drops below 'dead' point, reaches 12.5 m

Active fighting continues in southern Ukraine, enemy actively defending in Zaporizhia direction – dpty defense minister

Eight people injured in enemy shelling of Kherson - Interior Ministry

Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

Level of water in Kakhovka Reservoir decreasing to 12.7 m after which pumping of water to ZNPP impossible

LATEST

Russia attacks Beryslav district with guided aerial bombs, woman killed – Kherson prosecutor's office

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN UMAN – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Some 2,334 people evacuated from flooding zone, shelling of occupiers continues – Interior Ministry

Russia rotates ships on combat duty in Black Sea

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir drops below 'dead' point, reaches 12.5 m

Defense forces carry out 24 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Number of casualties after shelling of Kherson rises to nine – regional authorities

Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

Kyivvodokanal denies allegations of cholera bacillus in water

AD
AD
AD
AD