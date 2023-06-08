Facts

20:11 08.06.2023

Some 2,334 people evacuated from flooding zone, shelling of occupiers continues – Interior Ministry

Some 2,334 people evacuated from flooding zone, shelling of occupiers continues – Interior Ministry

 Some 2,334 people have been evacuated from the flooding zone in connection with the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russian Federation as of 18:00, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel.

In turn, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported from the scene that the occupiers fired at Beryslav and Beryslav district in Kherson region.

"Terrorists have just shelled the town of Beryslav and Beryslav district with guided aerial bombs, and we are now only establishing the consequences of these bombings, so we can once again state that the Russian regime is showing its terrorist face," the press service quoted the minister as saying.

In addition, Klymenko appealed to everyone who helps eliminate the consequences of the disaster: "We clearly need to work together. The only team in a single system. We need to know how many boats we have, how many forces we have – people and equipment. Therefore, a big request to everyone who is involved and has a desire to continue to join in the elimination of consequences. First, contact the Headquarters for the Elimination of Consequences, it works around the clock. After all, only together we can prove that we are an indomitable nation," the minister said.

20:41 08.06.2023
Russia attacks Beryslav district with guided aerial bombs, woman killed – Kherson prosecutor's office

16:19 08.06.2023
Eight people injured in enemy shelling of Kherson - Interior Ministry

16:12 08.06.2023
Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

09:09 08.06.2023
Average level of flooding in Kherson region is 5.61 m; 600 sq km are under water – local authorities

19:41 07.06.2023
Kim: Now Snihurivka territorial community, 13 settlements along Inhulets River are really under threat

18:54 07.06.2023
Some 1,894 people already been evacuated from Kherson and region, 30 settlements flooded – Klymenko

16:01 01.06.2023
URCS volunteers on duty around the clock to help people injured in missile attacks

13:19 29.05.2023
Dnipropetrovsk authorities: Invaders shell Pokrovsk community, one person killed, 9 injured, incl child

10:09 22.05.2023
Shelling by Russian occupiers leads to seventh disconnection of ZNPP from power system – Energoatom

09:13 18.05.2023
Three people killed, another eight wounded amid shelling of Kherson, its region – Military Administartion

