Some 2,334 people evacuated from flooding zone, shelling of occupiers continues – Interior Ministry

Some 2,334 people have been evacuated from the flooding zone in connection with the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russian Federation as of 18:00, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel.

In turn, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported from the scene that the occupiers fired at Beryslav and Beryslav district in Kherson region.

"Terrorists have just shelled the town of Beryslav and Beryslav district with guided aerial bombs, and we are now only establishing the consequences of these bombings, so we can once again state that the Russian regime is showing its terrorist face," the press service quoted the minister as saying.

In addition, Klymenko appealed to everyone who helps eliminate the consequences of the disaster: "We clearly need to work together. The only team in a single system. We need to know how many boats we have, how many forces we have – people and equipment. Therefore, a big request to everyone who is involved and has a desire to continue to join in the elimination of consequences. First, contact the Headquarters for the Elimination of Consequences, it works around the clock. After all, only together we can prove that we are an indomitable nation," the minister said.