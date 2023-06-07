Finland ready to provide aid to Ukraine in connection with destruction of Kakhovka dam

Finland is ready to provide emergency assistance to Ukraine in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told the Yle portal on Tuesday.

"We already announced in the morning that Finland is ready to provide various kinds of emergency assistance. We have already agreed with Ukraine that we will participate in various environmental impact assessments and, of course, we will help in this," he said.

"This is a huge environmental disaster and a tragic experience for all the people who live downstream," Haavisto added.