Facts

15:34 07.06.2023

EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

2 min read
EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

The European Union has used its Civil Protection Mechanism to channel its aid to Ukraine following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and is already supplying necessary equipment and machinery.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that while evacuations of affected populations are underway, Ukraine has requested international EU assistance in the form of equipment and machinery for relief efforts.

"In an immediate response, the EU is already channeling aid via its Civil Protection Mechanism thanks to first offers from Germany, Austria and Lithuania. Germany has offered 5,000 water filters and 56 generators, and Austria 20 water containers and 10 mud water pumps, which are now on their way to Ukraine. In addition, Lithuania and Germany have also offered shelter equipment, including tents, beds and blankets," it said on a press release.

The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Center is in direct contact with the Ukrainian emergency services to monitor the exact needs on the ground and stands ready to coordinate further assistance into Ukraine based on the emerging needs.

"At the same time, the EU's humanitarian office in Ukraine is coordinating with its humanitarian partners to rapidly respond to the needs of those affected by flooding, including by providing food assistance and drinking water," it said.

Tags: #eu #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

16:21 07.06.2023
Finland ready to provide aid to Ukraine in connection with destruction of Kakhovka dam

Finland ready to provide aid to Ukraine in connection with destruction of Kakhovka dam

15:05 07.06.2023
Some 29 settlements in Kherson region flooded – Interior Minister

Some 29 settlements in Kherson region flooded – Interior Minister

13:49 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

11:06 07.06.2023
Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

11:06 07.06.2023
Russia tried to convene UNSC meeting, accusing Ukraine of destroying Kakhovka HPP dam – Kuleba

Russia tried to convene UNSC meeting, accusing Ukraine of destroying Kakhovka HPP dam – Kuleba

10:39 07.06.2023
UN ready to help victims in Kakhovka HPP destruction zone – under-secretary-general

UN ready to help victims in Kakhovka HPP destruction zone – under-secretary-general

10:28 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Each Russian terrorist attack only increases amount of reparations that Russia will pay for crimes committed

Zelenskyy: Each Russian terrorist attack only increases amount of reparations that Russia will pay for crimes committed

10:01 07.06.2023
Russian terrorists must leave our territory – Zelenskyy in video message on occasion of explosion at Kakhovka HPP

Russian terrorists must leave our territory – Zelenskyy in video message on occasion of explosion at Kakhovka HPP

09:47 07.06.2023
USA to help Ukraine – Biden on situation around Kakhovka HPP dam

USA to help Ukraine – Biden on situation around Kakhovka HPP dam

09:37 07.06.2023
ISW reports why Russian troops might need to undermine Kakhovka HPP

ISW reports why Russian troops might need to undermine Kakhovka HPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian forces not launched counteroffensive yet – Danilov

Zelenskyy holds phone call with Erdoğan, passes list of Ukraine's urgent needs to eliminate Kakhovka HPP disaster

Some 29 settlements in Kherson region flooded – Interior Minister

Mass fish kills occur in Dnipropetrovsk region after destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Yermak

Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

LATEST

Ukrainian forces not launched counteroffensive yet – Danilov

Zelenskyy holds phone call with Erdoğan, passes list of Ukraine's urgent needs to eliminate Kakhovka HPP disaster

Ukrainian forces move forward by 200 to 1,100 meters in Bakhmut direction, Russia's regular troops conduct hostilities there – Maliar

Two police officers injured by enemy drone amid evacuation in Kherson

Mass fish kills occur in Dnipropetrovsk region after destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Yermak

Occupiers withdrawing their units on left bank of Dnipro, but continue shelling Kherson – Pivden command

AFU eliminates almost 1,000 occupiers, one aircraft, seven UAVs, 37 artillery systems, 13 tanks, 17 armored vehicles - AFU General Staff

URCS volunteers evacuate people with limited mobility from flood zones of Kherson city and region

Almost 24,000 people missing, three reports come from Kherson region – Interior Ministry

Grossi says he will personally lead mission on rotation of IAEA inspectors at ZNPP next week due to situation with Kakhovka HPP

AD
AD
AD
AD