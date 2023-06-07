EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

The European Union has used its Civil Protection Mechanism to channel its aid to Ukraine following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and is already supplying necessary equipment and machinery.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that while evacuations of affected populations are underway, Ukraine has requested international EU assistance in the form of equipment and machinery for relief efforts.

"In an immediate response, the EU is already channeling aid via its Civil Protection Mechanism thanks to first offers from Germany, Austria and Lithuania. Germany has offered 5,000 water filters and 56 generators, and Austria 20 water containers and 10 mud water pumps, which are now on their way to Ukraine. In addition, Lithuania and Germany have also offered shelter equipment, including tents, beds and blankets," it said on a press release.

The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Center is in direct contact with the Ukrainian emergency services to monitor the exact needs on the ground and stands ready to coordinate further assistance into Ukraine based on the emerging needs.

"At the same time, the EU's humanitarian office in Ukraine is coordinating with its humanitarian partners to rapidly respond to the needs of those affected by flooding, including by providing food assistance and drinking water," it said.