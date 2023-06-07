Zelenskyy discusses with IAEA head minimizing risks to safety of ZNPP after explosion of Kakhovka HPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday evening regarding the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP and safety for the Zaporizhia NPP.

“In a phone call, I informed IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi about the large-scale consequences of the Russian act of terrorism at the Kakhovka HPP dam. We discussed ways to minimize risks to ZNPP security. Agreed on Mr. Grossi's visit to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The Head of State also announced an agreement with the Director General of the IAEA regarding his visit to Ukraine.

Earlier, Grossi confirmed his plans to visit the ZNPP station in person next week.

According to him, the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP in Kherson region does not directly threaten the Zaporizhia NPP yet, however, it may eventually lead to problems in the station's water cooling system.