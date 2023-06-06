Facts

19:02 06.06.2023

Zelenskyy calls on Holy See to contribute to implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

2 min read
Zelenskyy calls on Holy See to contribute to implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

 During a meeting in Kyiv with the Special Representative of Pope Francis, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Ukraine and humanitarian cooperation with the Holy See within the framework of the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

As Zelenskyy emphasized, Russia continues to commit horrific war crimes against Ukraine, the latest of which is the blasting of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

"This crime poses enormous threats and will have terrible consequences for people's lives and the environment," the President noted.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that the ceasefire and freezing of the conflict would not lead to peace.

"The enemy will take advantage of the pause to build up its capabilities and further attack, to conduct a new wave of crimes and terror. Russia must withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that only united efforts, diplomatic isolation and pressure on Russia can influence the aggressor and bring a just peace to the Ukrainian land.

According to the presidential press service, the parties discussed in detail the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including the Global South, in the Global Peace Summit.

The Head of State called on the Holy See to contribute to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace plan: "We welcome the readiness of other states and partners to find ways to peace, but as the war continues on the territory of Ukraine, the algorithm for achieving peace can be Ukrainian only."

The President noted that the Holy See could make an effective contribution to the release of Ukrainian prisoners, the return of deported children and the restoration of justice.

For his part, the Cardinal expressed Pope Francis' solidarity with the Ukrainian people and assured them of the Holy See's readiness to join in finding ways to implement these humanitarian initiatives.

Matteo Zuppi handed over a letter from Pope Francis to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tags: #vatican #peace_formula

MORE ABOUT

20:03 05.06.2023
Lubinets, Vatican reps discuss violation of Ukrainian children’s rights in occupied territories

Lubinets, Vatican reps discuss violation of Ukrainian children’s rights in occupied territories

12:45 05.06.2023
Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

09:07 02.06.2023
Zelenskyy: War is on our land, so Peace Formula can only be Ukrainian

Zelenskyy: War is on our land, so Peace Formula can only be Ukrainian

11:56 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

18:57 28.03.2023
Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

16:46 25.02.2023
Ukrainian Peace Formula to become basis of new security in Europe and world – Zelenskyy's address to participants of Intl Forum in Kaunas

Ukrainian Peace Formula to become basis of new security in Europe and world – Zelenskyy's address to participants of Intl Forum in Kaunas

16:19 16.02.2023
Israel to support Zelensky’s Peace Formula – FM

Israel to support Zelensky’s Peace Formula – FM

10:33 09.02.2023
Implementation of Zelensky's peace plan should lead to intl peace conference – Macron ahead of meeting with Zelensky, Scholz

Implementation of Zelensky's peace plan should lead to intl peace conference – Macron ahead of meeting with Zelensky, Scholz

18:20 03.02.2023
European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

14:56 20.01.2023
European Council President notes importance of involving Latin American, African and Central Asian countries in implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula

European Council President notes importance of involving Latin American, African and Central Asian countries in implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Ukraine may resume operation of ammonia pipeline to Odesa – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Minister of Natural Resources calls Kakhovka HPP explosion as largest act of ecocide since beginning of war

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Due to Kakhovka HPP explosion, tourism infrastructure facilities, natural, recreational areas turned out to be in flood zone – Tourism Agency's head

Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available info on Kakhovka HPP dam explosion

Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Russia blows up Kakhovka HPP to interrupt de-occupation process, distract attention from events in Belgorod region – Maliar

Ukraine joins EU transport network development program

AD
AD
AD
AD