Zelenskyy calls on Holy See to contribute to implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

During a meeting in Kyiv with the Special Representative of Pope Francis, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Ukraine and humanitarian cooperation with the Holy See within the framework of the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

As Zelenskyy emphasized, Russia continues to commit horrific war crimes against Ukraine, the latest of which is the blasting of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

"This crime poses enormous threats and will have terrible consequences for people's lives and the environment," the President noted.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that the ceasefire and freezing of the conflict would not lead to peace.

"The enemy will take advantage of the pause to build up its capabilities and further attack, to conduct a new wave of crimes and terror. Russia must withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that only united efforts, diplomatic isolation and pressure on Russia can influence the aggressor and bring a just peace to the Ukrainian land.

According to the presidential press service, the parties discussed in detail the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including the Global South, in the Global Peace Summit.

The Head of State called on the Holy See to contribute to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace plan: "We welcome the readiness of other states and partners to find ways to peace, but as the war continues on the territory of Ukraine, the algorithm for achieving peace can be Ukrainian only."

The President noted that the Holy See could make an effective contribution to the release of Ukrainian prisoners, the return of deported children and the restoration of justice.

For his part, the Cardinal expressed Pope Francis' solidarity with the Ukrainian people and assured them of the Holy See's readiness to join in finding ways to implement these humanitarian initiatives.

Matteo Zuppi handed over a letter from Pope Francis to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.