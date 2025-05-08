Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:55 08.05.2025

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

The new head of the Roman Catholic Church has been elected, as evidenced by the white smoke from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel and the ringing of bells.

European television channels showed believers gathered in St. Peter's Square rejoicing at the historic moment.

The conclave began on the evening of May 7 and lasted just over a day.

The new pontiff is expected to appear before the faithful at the Vatican later on Thursday.

According to media reports, about 20,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square to congratulate the new, 267th Pope, who was elected after the fourth round of voting.

The announcement of the new pontiff's name is now awaited. He is to appear to the world from the loggia of the Vatican Basilica.

