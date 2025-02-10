Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:59 10.02.2025

Zelenskyy sure only Putin will benefit from discrepancy between US-Ukraine positions on peace agreement

3 min read
Zelenskyy sure only Putin will benefit from discrepancy between US-Ukraine positions on peace agreement

Ukraine cannot be in a confrontation with the United States of America, it will be beneficial primarily to the Russian Federation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, commenting on the possibility of a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump unacceptable for Ukraine agreement.

"We cannot be in a confrontation with the United States of America. This is not beneficial to us, a country that is at war, and it is not beneficial to President Trump, who is the President of a strong America. And Putin's victory is not profitable for him. If there is a confrontation, God forbid, between the positions of Ukraine and America, I don't even want to think about it, then only Putin will benefit from this," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the British broadcaster ITV News.

According to him, Vladimir Putin's victory would be the loss of the entire Western world, both Europe and America, because he "will never stop."

"Is he interested in our territories? No. [He is interested] in the complete destruction of us. Why would a person who has the largest territory in the world, more than any country in the world, want our territory? He has the largest territory. If you take the minerals, he is the richest. That is, he's not just going for it, he just wants to kill us. And that's why he needs to be stopped. This shows why he will go further to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland. He will move on. Even Hungary, which sometimes talks about something, which officially balances between Ukraine and Russia, they do not fully know where Putin will go next. He will go further," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

Therefore, according to him, a routine ceasefire without providing Ukraine with security guarantees "would be a loss for everyone."

"And it's not about my opposition or anyone else’s, it's about the Ukrainian people ... We are all in Ukraine, Ukrainians know, for all these centuries Russia has always occupied us or wanted to destroy our identity. That's what they came back for, and they came back for that purpose. That's why we look at all offers through this lens ... And when someone, no matter who, from which continent, says: here we have a plan, we look at it, maybe it's the best plan, maybe it's the best for any continent, but we look at any plan, whether it coincides with our ability to survive or fail," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #peace_formula

