15:24 06.06.2023

Interior Minister: 150 tonnes of fuel oil from engine room of Kakhovka HPP, undermined by invaders, flowing along Dnipro

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the Ministry of Ecology, is taking measures to prevent an environmental disaster in connection with the leakage of fuel oil from the engine room of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam undermined by the occupiers, said Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"During the undermining of the foundation of the dam of the Kakhovka HPP, the engine room was also destroyed, there were approximately 450 tonnes of technical fuel oil in this engine room. Some 150 tonnes are already in the Dnipro River and are moving at high speed through Kherson and further down," Klymenko said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

He said that the relevant services of the Ministry of Ecology and the State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the consequences of this situation.

"The group left Kyiv with the appropriate equipment in order to eliminate the possible consequences of an environmental disaster in a timely manner," the minister said.

Answering a question about whether it is known who exactly blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, the Interior Minister said: "We are sure that it is the Russian military, who most likely laid explosives in the foundation of this dam."

Tags: #dnipro #ecology #kakhovka_hpp

