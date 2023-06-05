Facts

16:25 05.06.2023

Defense Forces eliminate 410 occupiers, 14 UAVs, 12 artillery systems, 11 tanks, 11 enemy armored vehicles, four cruise missiles - AFU General Staff

1 min read
The Defense Forces eliminated 410 occupiers, 14 UAVs, 12 artillery systems, 11 tanks, 11 enemy armored vehicles, 12 units of automotive and special equipment, five air defense systems, four cruise missiles, one MLRS unit, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in the morning report on Monday.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 05, 2023 approximately amount to: about 210,350 (+410) military personnel, 3,848 tanks (plus 11) units, 7,523 armored combat vehicles (plus 11) units, 3,567 artillery systems (plus 12) units, 584 MLRS units (plus one), 349 units of air defense equipment (plus five), 313 aircraft units, 298 helicopters, 3,189 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 14), 1,136 cruise missiles (plus four), 18 ships/boats, 6,312 automotive equipment and tankers (plus seven) units, 484 units of special equipment (plus five)," the General Staff said.

