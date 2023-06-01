In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

In Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident, which resulted in the death of two cadets of the Civil Protection University.

According to the press secretary of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, on May 31, at about 14:30, an unidentified explosive device exploded in the premises of one of the training units of the State Emergency Service.

"As a result of the explosion, a 20-year-old cadet was injured, he received minor injuries, nothing threatens his life. Two cadets, 21 and 22 years old, died from their injuries in an ambulance on the way to the hospital," the press secretary said.

According to him, all three were in their third year of university.

Criminal proceedings have been opened with preliminary qualification, clause 1, part 2, article 115 (death of two people) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.