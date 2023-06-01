Invaders attack Kyiv with Iskanders from Bryansk region, air defense eliminates 10 out of 10

On Thursday night, the Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with Iskanders from Bryansk region, the air defense eliminated 10 out of 10, the press service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Ten ballistic and cruise missiles of the Iskander type were launched from the northern direction – Bryansk region of Russia. By the forces and means of air defense of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all 10 were destroyed: seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and three Iskander-K cruise missiles," the report says.

As noted, at about 02:45 on June 1, the invaders continued a series of attacks on the city of Kyiv. The enemy attacked with ballistic and ground-based cruise missiles on the Iskander missile defense system.

"So, there is not much time to hide in the shelter. Unfortunately, as a result of the anti–aircraft battle, there were killed and wounded, with children among them!" the Air Force noted.