Facts

15:21 31.05.2023

Russia building large mortuaries for bodies of military personnel in Kursk, Rostov-on-Don – Ukrainian intelligence

2 min read
Russia is building large facilities in Kursk and Rostov-on-Don for the sorting, lab processing and storage of the bodies of its military personnel killed during the war against Ukraine, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

"The area of each facility exceeds 4,000 square meters. The complexes will include the centers for investigative actions and lab processing of the bodies, refrigerators for 1,000 bodies, storage facilities with coffins and other funeral decorations, mourning halls," it said.

The projected cost of the construction in Rostov-on-Don is around 600 million rubles, in Kursk – over 800 million rubles. Th cost of refrigeration equipment is estimated at more than one billion rubles for each facility.

Russia is no longer able to conceal the scale of its personnel losses in the war against Ukraine, the intelligence said.

"The construction of the complexes on the territory of moscovia confirms the fact that Putin's regime sends its occupation army to a deadly conveyor but does not cope with the flow of the dead," the Ukrainian intelligence said.

It also recalled that every Russian soldier who did not commit any war crimes has an opportunity to surrender. Otherwise, a fridge at one of the sorting bases for dead bodies in Russia is waiting for him.

Tags: #intelligence

