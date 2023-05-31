Ukrainian army eliminates 470 invaders, 32 UAVs, 15 artillery systems over day

A total of 470 occupiers, 32 UAVs, 15 artillery systems, 11 vehicles and tank trucks, three armored vehicles, and one air defense system were destroyed in a day, according to a morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday.

"The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 31, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel - about 207,910 (up by 470) people liquidated, tanks - 3,802 units, armored combat vehicles - 7,472 (up by three) units, artillery systems - 3,460 (up by 15) units, MLRS - 575 units, air defense systems - 333 (up by one) units, aircraft - 313 units, helicopters - 298 units, operational-tactical UAVs - 3,124 (up by 32), cruise missiles - 1,107, ships/boats - 18 units, automotive equipment and tankers - 6,230 (up by 11) units, and special equipment - 454," the General Staff said on Facebook.