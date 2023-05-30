Facts

10:28 30.05.2023

One person killed, 13 injured in Kyiv, region in attack by Russian strike drones - National Police

2 min read
One person killed, 13 injured in Kyiv, region in attack by Russian strike drones - National Police

On the night of Tuesday, May 30, as a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv and Kyiv region, one person was killed, 13 were injured, 9 of them in Kyiv, Acting head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhovsky said.

"Nine people have been injured in Kyiv, a 33-year-old woman has been killed. Four citizens have been injured in Kyiv region. Sixteen objects have also been damaged: civilian cars, structures and residential buildings. Police and emergency services are working on the spot," Vyhovsky said, the press service of the National Police reported on the Telegram channel.

Later, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov clarified that 17 residential facilities, including apartments of citizens, were damaged.

"The air raid siren in Kyiv region lasted for more than three hours today. The enemy attacked the area with shaheds. The police of Kyiv region are documenting the consequences of an enemy attack on the region. In one of the residential complexes, as a result of the attack, people received shrapnel wounds, head injuries and bruises," Nebytov said on the Telegram channel.

He noted that the vast majority of damages in houses are broken walls, windows, doors, furniture.

"In one of the districts, as a result of the fall of the debris of the shaheds, the grass flooring ignited. The fire was promptly extinguished," he added.

Tags: #kyiv #police #kyiv_region

MORE ABOUT

18:20 29.05.2023
Kyiv Administration: More than 9,000 people take shelter in Kyiv metro at night, 41,000 during daytime amid shelling

Kyiv Administration: More than 9,000 people take shelter in Kyiv metro at night, 41,000 during daytime amid shelling

12:56 29.05.2023
Enemy preliminarily uses Iskander ballistic missiles during attack on Kyiv – Ihnat

Enemy preliminarily uses Iskander ballistic missiles during attack on Kyiv – Ihnat

11:41 29.05.2023
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense works

Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense works

20:20 26.05.2023
Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

11:10 19.05.2023
All drones moving in direction of Kyiv shot down – Kyiv Military Administration

All drones moving in direction of Kyiv shot down – Kyiv Military Administration

16:42 18.05.2023
Opening of beach season not planned in Kyiv – local authorities

Opening of beach season not planned in Kyiv – local authorities

14:14 13.05.2023
Alley of URCS volunteers opened in Kyiv

Alley of URCS volunteers opened in Kyiv

14:00 08.05.2023
President of European Commission von der Leyen to arrive in Kyiv on May 9

President of European Commission von der Leyen to arrive in Kyiv on May 9

17:35 05.05.2023
Klitschko, mayor of Brussels plant first trees on Alley of Friends of Kyiv on Volodymyrska Hirka

Klitschko, mayor of Brussels plant first trees on Alley of Friends of Kyiv on Volodymyrska Hirka

20:53 04.05.2023
Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU eliminates 410 occupiers, 51 cruise missiles, 38 UAVs in past day – General Staff

Air Force shoot down 29 out of 31 Shaheds launched by Russia on Tuesday night

Zelenskyy: Russia wants to follow path of evil to its defeat

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of aviation coalition, strengthening of air defense systems

Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

LATEST

Russian strikes on Kyiv further limit occupiers' ability to resist potential of Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

Russian military spending grow by 9.2 per cent to $86.4 bln GDP in 2022, almost certain it remains elevated – British intelligence

Invaders lose at least 2,000 tanks in hostilities on Ukrainian territory – media

AFU eliminates 410 occupiers, 51 cruise missiles, 38 UAVs in past day – General Staff

Ukraine-Turkey cooperation to bring even more benefits to people – Zelenskyy on his talk with Erdogan

Air Force shoot down 29 out of 31 Shaheds launched by Russia on Tuesday night

Zelenskyy: Russia wants to follow path of evil to its defeat

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of aviation coalition, strengthening of air defense systems

Rada adopts bill on insurance of ECA investments against war risks

Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

AD
AD
AD
AD