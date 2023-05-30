One person killed, 13 injured in Kyiv, region in attack by Russian strike drones - National Police

On the night of Tuesday, May 30, as a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv and Kyiv region, one person was killed, 13 were injured, 9 of them in Kyiv, Acting head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhovsky said.

"Nine people have been injured in Kyiv, a 33-year-old woman has been killed. Four citizens have been injured in Kyiv region. Sixteen objects have also been damaged: civilian cars, structures and residential buildings. Police and emergency services are working on the spot," Vyhovsky said, the press service of the National Police reported on the Telegram channel.

Later, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov clarified that 17 residential facilities, including apartments of citizens, were damaged.

"The air raid siren in Kyiv region lasted for more than three hours today. The enemy attacked the area with shaheds. The police of Kyiv region are documenting the consequences of an enemy attack on the region. In one of the residential complexes, as a result of the attack, people received shrapnel wounds, head injuries and bruises," Nebytov said on the Telegram channel.

He noted that the vast majority of damages in houses are broken walls, windows, doors, furniture.

"In one of the districts, as a result of the fall of the debris of the shaheds, the grass flooring ignited. The fire was promptly extinguished," he added.