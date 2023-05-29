Facts

18:20 29.05.2023

Kyiv Administration: More than 9,000 people take shelter in Kyiv metro at night, 41,000 during daytime amid shelling

1 min read
During the enemy shelling on Monday night, more than 9,000 people were hiding in the metro of the capital, of which 1,120 were children, and 41, 000 people during the day, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reports.

"At night, more than 9,000 citizens hid at metro stations, of which 1,120 were children. This is the largest number of people who were at the stations at night during the current month. During the daytime shelling of the capital, more than 41,000 people were in the subway," the message published on the Telegram channel on Monday says.

The press service reminds that chairs and drinking water can be obtained at metro stations during an air raid siren. Citizens are asked to take into account that it is quite cool at the stations, so it is necessary to have warm clothes.

