Kyiv Administration: More than 9,000 people take shelter in Kyiv metro at night, 41,000 during daytime amid shelling

During the enemy shelling on Monday night, more than 9,000 people were hiding in the metro of the capital, of which 1,120 were children, and 41, 000 people during the day, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reports.

The press service reminds that chairs and drinking water can be obtained at metro stations during an air raid siren. Citizens are asked to take into account that it is quite cool at the stations, so it is necessary to have warm clothes.