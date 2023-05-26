Facts

11:42 26.05.2023

Occupiers launch missile attack on medical facility in Dnipro, there are victims – region’s head

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on a medical facility in Dnipro, as a result there are victims, said head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"A missile strike on Dnipro. The fascist bastards hit the medical facility. There are victims. The information is being clarified," the head of the Administration wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Lysak also noted that the only official source of information is the regional military administration, and urged residents not to spread fakes.

Tags: #dnipro #missiles

