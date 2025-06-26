DPRK likely to deploy additional troops to Russia in July or August

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) told the parliamentary intelligence committee that North Korea (DPRK) is likely to send additional troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine in July or August, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the assessment in a closed-door briefing to the parliamentary intelligence committee, as Russia's media reported that Pyongyang will send 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers to Russia's Kursk region, in another possible sign of their deepening military alignment.

Rep. Park Sun-won of the ruling Democratic Party and Rep. Lee Seong-kweun of the main opposition People Power Party, who were briefed by the NIS, told reporters that North Korea appeared to have already begun a recruitment process for the additional deployment to Russia.

After Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un early last week, Russian media reported that Pyongyang plans to send thousands of military construction workers to Russia's Kursk front line.

The NIS also noted that North Korea has supported Russia by providing over 10 million artillery shells, missiles and long-range weapons, in exchange for economic cooperation and technical support from Moscow.

As reported, the UK Ministry of Defense reported, citing intelligence information, that the DPRK most likely lost more than 6,000 servicemen in the fighting in Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and the total number of losses is more than half of the approximately 11,000 DPRK servicemen.