Denmark, Netherlands in charge of European group for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin thanked Denmark and the Netherlands for the decision to lead the European coalition to train Ukrainian servicemen on F-16 fighters and expressed hope that other countries would join the initiative.

Austin, at a press conference in Washington, gave special thanks to Denmark and the Netherlands, which decided to lead the European coalition to train Ukrainian pilots to use the F-16.

According to him, the defense ministers of these two countries will work together with the United States and other allies in the coming weeks to develop a pilot training plan.

Austin noted that Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Poland have already offered their assistance in training Ukrainian pilots.

The Pentagon chief added that more countries are expected to join this initiative in the near future.