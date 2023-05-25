Stefanchuk at meeting with Duda: Military assistance from Poland, through Poland remains No. 1 issue for Ukraine

Strengthening military assistance from Poland and through Poland remains the priority for Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"The continuation and acceleration of military assistance from Poland and through Poland remains the No. 1 issue for Ukraine," he said at a meeting with President of Poland Andrzej Duda on Thursday, according to the press service of the Ukrainian parliament.

Stefanchuk also noted that Poland's agreement to train Ukrainian pilots is "the first step, which should be followed by the next one" and expressed hope for Poland to join the aircraft coalition.

"The Ukrainian army is the de facto an army of NATO, because the Ukrainian defenders and defenders fight according to the standards of the Alliance, use the weapons of the Alliance and carry out the main mission – to protect the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from the attack of the Russian Federation," Stefanchuk said.

He stressed that Ukraine seeks to hear the Alliance's common vision of modalities for Ukraine's accession to NATO at the upcoming summit in Vilnius.

The parties separately discussed the process of restoring Ukraine, which "should become a success story for the entire civilized world."

The chairman of the Ukrainian parliament said that a separate memorandum on cooperation in the field of reconstruction has already been signed between Poland and Ukraine.

"We will rebuild Ukraine by joint efforts and make it even stronger and more modern," Stefanchuk said.