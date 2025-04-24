Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:53 24.04.2025

Duda believes Ukraine to be forced to make some compromises in talks with Russia, neither side will be able to win

Duda believes Ukraine to be forced to make some compromises in talks with Russia, neither side will be able to win

Ukraine will be forced to make some compromises in peace negotiations with Russia, believes Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“It has to be a compromise. I mean, de facto this peace should, in my personal opinion, come down to the fact that neither side will be able to say that it won this war, because each side in some sense will have to step down," Duda said in an interview with Euronews.

"Ukraine will also have to step down in some sense, because that's what will probably happen. To what extent? It is difficult for me to answer at this stage,” he explained.

"The war is exhausting Russia, Vladimir Putin is playing a risky game. This war is exploiting Ukraine in a terrible way. These countries want to end the war. Each of them wants to win this war, that's natural," said the president.

He believes that only the US and Donald Trump have the power to end the war. “Today my conclusion is absolutely unequivocal, there is no one outside the United States who can stop (Russian President) Vladimir Putin,” Duda said. “That's why I believe that President Donald Trump, with his determination, can bring this war to an end… t is only this American pressure that can really bring this war to an end and help forge a peace that will not be comfortable for either side. But maybe that's what will make it last," he pointed out.

“I expected that Donald Trump would act in such a way, a very tough policy of equalising what he considers disparities in trade relations and guarding America's interests," Duda told Euronews. “It's just a certain business game that President Donald Trump has brought into politics right now and is playing it hard in his second term. You have to negotiate hard with him," he said.

Duda also stressed the importance of NATO's collective defense clause, reaffirming Poland's commitment to the alliance. “I assume that in the event of an attack on any NATO country, Article 5 will apply and everyone will collectively stand up for support and defence,” he said.

He noted the importance of the US military presence in Poland, calling the cooperation “close and permanent”. “American troops have remained in Poland, we have a rotational American presence. There are about 10,000 soldiers on our territory. This cooperation is close and permanent… I will encourage President Trump to have more American units here,” he added.

Tags: #compromise #duda

