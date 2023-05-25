Facts

12:39 25.05.2023

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on events in Belgorod region: Russians act independently on Russia's territory

3 min read
Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, commenting on the recent events in Belgorod region of Russia, said the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion carry out their operations independently, according to their own goals and plans.

"RVC and the Freedom of Russia Legion have already made relevant statements: they are citizens of Russia, and on the territory of their homeland, which is now called the Russian Federation, they act independently, according to their ideas and goals. Ukraine, of course, is watching these events, but citizens of Russia operate independently on the Russian territory," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

According to him, as a result of these events, the whole world saw that "the structure of the Putin regime is rather shaky."

"People who are able to fight, including with weapons in their hands, against the Putin regime have great support on the Russian territory, including among the local population. Their actions are gaining momentum, these are not the first events, not the first internal Russian conflicts, and they are becoming more and more large-scale. And the geography is expanding. I think we can expect a continuation in the near future," Yusov said.

Earlier, the Freedom of Russia Legion said the operation in Grayvoronsky district of Belgorod region of Russia was successful and its goals were achieved. "We will come again. Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov, Moscow – wait for us," said the fighter with the call sign "Caesar."

"Together with the RVC on the territory of Russia, we used the equipment that the army of the Kremlin zombies had taken away from the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut. We successfully 'retrofited' this equipment and returned it back," the legion's representative said.

According to him, the total losses for the operation amounted to two people killed and ten wounded. In turn, the RVC said they had no casualties, but there were two wounded.

Earlier, representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Cherniak told Interfax-Ukraine the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps were conducting an operation in Belgorod region of Russia, which "is a consequence of the aggressive policy of the Putin regime and the invasion of Russian troops to the territory of Ukraine." "We confirm that the Freedom of Russia Legion and the RVC are closely cooperating and interacting with the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the military intelligence official said.

As reported, at about 14:00 on Monday, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the RVC said they had "liberated" Kozinka in the Belgorod region of Russia and entered the city of Grayvoron.

Tags: #intelligence #belgorod_region

