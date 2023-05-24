Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"During the day, our defenders destroyed two enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed type and one reconnaissance UAV of the Orlan-10 type," the Facebook post says.

Missile troops and artillery units hit two areas of concentration of manpower, four ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, four artillery units in firing positions and four more important enemy targets.