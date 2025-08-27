Unmanned Systems Forces hit 826 unique enemy targets over day

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 826 unique enemy targets in a day from August 26 to August 27, the USF press service reports.

"Work of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group for a Day: Results for August 26 to August 27. During the day, the USF group units hit 826 unique enemy targets," the Telegram message reads.

It is noted that, in particular, the following were hit: 199 invaders, of which 116 were eliminated; 22 units of automotive equipment and 25 motorcycles; 19 artillery systems, five tanks and five armored vehicles.

"In addition, 67 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, and 23 UAV operator takeoff points were hit," the Unmanned Systems Forces added.

According to information, in total during August (from 01.08 to 27.08) 19,692 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 4,631 were enemy personnel.

As reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, during the day from 25.08 to 26.08, the group's units hit 772 unique enemy targets. During the day from 24.08 to 25.08, the group's units hit 704 unique enemy targets.