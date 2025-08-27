NBU's profit in H 1 2025 down by 58.3% compared to H1 2024

Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

The consolidated financial result of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) for January-June 2025 amounted to UAH 51.2 billion, which is 2.4 times (58.3%) less than for the same period in 2024, the central bank's reporting on its website said on Wednesday.

According to it, the second quarter of this year the National Bank ended with a financial result of UAH 36.4 billion, which is 43.6% less than the financial result of the second quarter of last year.

This decrease in profit is explained by the fall in the result from operations with financial assets and liabilities in foreign currency and monetary gold: in the first half of this year they amounted to UAH 17.1 billion against UAH 95.7 billion in the first half of last year, including in the second quarter - UAH 21 billion against UAH 49.7 billion.

"The greatest impact on the amount of profit was the results from operations with financial instruments in the amount of UAH 25.6 billion, consisting of recognized interest income on non-resident securities and changes in the fair value of financial instruments and the official exchange rate," the NBU noted.

At the same time, the central bank emphasized that the consolidated profit reflected in the financial statements of the National Bank is not a part of the profit before distribution, which is subject to transfer to the state budget, which will be determined based on the results of the entire 2025 and published in the spring of 2026. In April and May 2025, the National Bank transferred UAH 84.2 billion to the state budget based on the results of 2024.

As the NBU recalled, the volume of international reserves, which it managed in accordance with its mandate, increased by 3% to $45.1 billion at the end of the first half of 2025.

The National Bank's liabilities as of the end of the first half of 2025 amounted to UAH 2.171 trillion, which is 1.8% more than at the beginning of the year.

Among other things, the volume of funds of state and other institutions increased by 35% to UAH 375.2 billion; at the same time, the volume of liabilities under loans received from the IMF decreased by 34% to UAH 34.8 billion.