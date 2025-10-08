Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:15 08.10.2025

Since beginning of Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, Russians already suffer over 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, October 8, heard a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"We talked to him for almost an hour – about all front lines, about the training of our brigades, about support. Special attention is now, of course, to Dobropillia operation, the counteroffensive operation. From its beginning to today, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 losses, and this is only there, only in the areas of Pokrovsk, in the areas of Dobropillia, precisely since August 21. Of these 12,000 they have over 7,200 irretrievable losses. We are also defending in all other directions. Kupiansk – I want to thank each of our soldiers who are currently fighting in the city and its surroundings. Novopavlivka axis is also difficult, our active defensive actions are continuing there, there are good results," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

In general, he noted, on the front, based on the results of these weeks, it is worth noting the 93rd separate mechanized brigade, the 79th and the 82nd brigades, the 425th separate assault regiment, as well as tactical group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I also want to thank all the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, who, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the 138th Special Operations Center of the Special Operations Command, are clearing Kupiansk from the occupier. The 15th National Guard Brigade, the 114th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 144th Separate Mechanized Brigade are also operating in Kupiansk axis... Lyman axis, very important – the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade. In Dnipro – the 40th Coast Guard Brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the 426th Separate Battalion of Unmanned Systems of the Navy of the Navy and the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Marine Corps. Thank you," the president said.

Separately, he also mentioned the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade and the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems, as well as the soldiers of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment, battalions of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade and the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment.

"I thank every one of our soldiers, sergeants and officers who are truly brave and qualitatively performing combat missions," the president said.

