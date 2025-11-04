Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

The European Commission's report on Ukraine's European integration progress states that restrictions during martial law are proportionate and "do not go further than necessary," said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, Kachka said this at a joint briefing with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová on Tuesday evening.

"Obviously, martial law affects the work of democratic institutions and constitutional freedoms. However, the report notes that the restrictions of martial law are proportional and do not exceed what is necessary, which is important to us. This is a rather unique situation," said Kachka.

According to Kachka, this means Ukraine maintains an appropriate level of democracy and openness in freedom of speech and democratic institutions.

"This is important to us because we are preserving the democratic character of our society, which we hope to restore after the war ends," he said.

As reported, on Tuesday the European Commission presented a report within the framework of the European Union Enlargement Package 2025. Ukraine received the best recognition of its work in three years: in each of the 36 sections – a positive result.