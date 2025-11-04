Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:20 04.11.2025

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

1 min read
Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

The European Commission's report on Ukraine's European integration progress states that restrictions during martial law are proportionate and "do not go further than necessary," said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, Kachka said this at a joint briefing with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová on Tuesday evening.

"Obviously, martial law affects the work of democratic institutions and constitutional freedoms. However, the report notes that the restrictions of martial law are proportional and do not exceed what is necessary, which is important to us. This is a rather unique situation," said Kachka.

According to Kachka, this means Ukraine maintains an appropriate level of democracy and openness in freedom of speech and democratic institutions.

"This is important to us because we are preserving the democratic character of our society, which we hope to restore after the war ends," he said.

As reported, on Tuesday the European Commission presented a report within the framework of the European Union Enlargement Package 2025. Ukraine received the best recognition of its work in three years: in each of the 36 sections – a positive result.

Tags: #report #european_commission #comment

MORE ABOUT

17:57 04.11.2025
European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

17:15 04.11.2025
European Commission: Ukraine makes significant progress in public administration reform – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine makes significant progress in public administration reform – Enlargement Package

16:59 04.11.2025
European Commission: Fundamental rights protected in Ukraine, but activists still face pressure – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Fundamental rights protected in Ukraine, but activists still face pressure – Enlargement Package

16:37 04.11.2025
European Commission: Ukraine has limited progress in fight against corruption – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine has limited progress in fight against corruption – Enlargement Package

16:20 04.11.2025
Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

15:25 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

14:57 04.11.2025
Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

16:06 03.11.2025
Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

12:09 31.10.2025
EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

17:09 28.10.2025
European Commission proposes talks with Ukraine over its inclusion in EU's safe satellite communications system

European Commission proposes talks with Ukraine over its inclusion in EU's safe satellite communications system

HOT NEWS

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

Germany transfers 2 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

Ukraine ready for negotiation clusters by end of November – Kos

LATEST

Rada approves bill on localization requirements for civilian goods in defense procurement at first reading

European Solidarity calls on Rada, Cabinet to discuss European Commission's report, take it into account

Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

Parties have 30 days to file appeal in case of former State Fiscal Service head Nasirov

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

Rada passes first reading of bills on preferential regime for industrial investment

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

AD
AD