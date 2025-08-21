Polish and NATO aircraft scramble in response to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

The military aviation of Poland and its Swedish NATO allies was on night duty amid air alert in Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on Thursday.

It is reported that on the night of August 21, due to "the activity of long-range aircraft of the Russian Federation, which is striking the territory of Ukraine, including with the use of hypersonic missiles," Polish and NATO aircraft were raised into the air.

According to the report, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were also brought to the highest level of readiness.

"This night was another period of increased readiness of Polish and allied systems and intensive work of radio engineering troops, pilots, ground personnel and combat duty personnel," the command noted.

As of Thursday morning, "due to the reduction in the threat of Russian air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, the actions of Polish and allied aviation in Polish airspace have been suspended, and the deployed forces and assets have returned to performing standard operational tasks."

The command emphasized that no violations of Polish airspace were recorded.

"We thank the NATO Joint Air Command and the Royal Swedish Air Force for their support, whose JAS 39 Gripen fighters, based in Malbork, ensured security in Polish skies, constantly monitor the situation in Ukraine and remain on constant alert to ensure the security of Polish airspace," the message said.

Previously, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on X that aircraft of the Air Force and allied aviation were operating in Polish airspace due to the activity of long-range Russian aviation, which is carrying out strikes on the territory of Ukraine, in particular with the use of hypersonic missiles.