PM reports on 100 days of govt's work

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on 100 days of the government’s work, according to the government portal website.

"We are focused on the key: security and defense, economic and social stability, energy and support for frontline regions," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, during this period, the production of Ukrainian weapons was scaled up and efforts were coordinated with partners so that the Ukrainian army received everything it needed.

The modernization of the Defense Forces continues. In particular, today a decision was made to introduce the Impulse military personnel accounting system and electronic Territorial recruitment and social support centers.

The government is working on digitalizing services to simplify people’s interaction with the government: e-Excise, e-Notary, e-Court and e-Marriage. A single platform for all services, Veteran.Pro, has also been launched. The list of other services available in the Diia portal is expanding.

The Cabinet of Ministers’ attention was also focused on supporting frontline territories.

"We increased salaries for doctors and additional payments for teachers, provided free meals for grades 1-11 this year and 100% reservation for employees of entrepreneurs in communities where hostilities are close. Today, we launched a mechanism for compensating for military risks in frontline territories, which will come into effect in November," Svyrydenko said.

The 2026 draft state budget has already been submitted to parliament. New programs are provided for, a check-up for people aged 40+, an increase in teachers’ salaries. Programs that help fill the economy are also ongoing within the framework of the Made in Ukraine policy.

In addition, the government is directing efforts to maintain energy security and strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure. "We are preparing reserves, interacting with the regional military administrations, local authorities, foreign partners," the prime minister said.

In the international sphere, the government launched the Reconstruction Fund together with the United States, where there are already first contributions of $150 million. We completed the screening of legislation in record time and are preparing to start negotiations on joining the European Union. We opened a new Eurorail, direct trains now run from Uzhhorod to Bratislava, Vienna and Budapest.

In addition, $12.5 billion was attracted from partners to support the state budget, of which $9.4 billion through the ERA loan mechanism and $3.05 billion through the Ukraine Facility.

"All this is in accordance with the Action Program, the priorities of which are being transformed into concrete solutions," Svyrydenko said.