Ukrainian Su-27 pilot killed in action – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the death of the pilot of the Su-27 heavy fighter, Oleksandr Borovyk, on Thursday afternoon while carrying out a combat mission.

"We regret to inform you that on September 11, 2025, at about 13:30, in Zaporizhia direction, while performing a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft, our brother - pilot of the 39th tactical aviation brigade, Major Borovyk Oleksandr Mykolayovych, born on April 19, 1995, died," the message posted on the Facebook page says.

The reasons and circumstances are being investigated.

The General Staff expressed sincere condolences to Oleksandr’s family and friends.