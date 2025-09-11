Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:20 11.09.2025

Ukrainian Su-27 pilot killed in action – General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot killed in action – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the death of the pilot of the Su-27 heavy fighter, Oleksandr Borovyk, on Thursday afternoon while carrying out a combat mission.

"We regret to inform you that on September 11, 2025, at about 13:30, in Zaporizhia direction, while performing a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft, our brother - pilot of the 39th tactical aviation brigade, Major Borovyk Oleksandr Mykolayovych, born on April 19, 1995, died," the message posted on the Facebook page says.

The reasons and circumstances are being investigated.

The General Staff expressed sincere condolences to Oleksandr’s family and friends.

Tags: #pilot #aviation #death

MORE ABOUT

18:52 10.09.2025
Trump calls for execution of killer of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee

Trump calls for execution of killer of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee

15:00 09.09.2025
Yarova death toll rises to 23, mostly pensioners, with at least18 injured – local official

Yarova death toll rises to 23, mostly pensioners, with at least18 injured – local official

11:32 23.08.2025
Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot dies at night - Air Force

Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot dies at night - Air Force

11:44 21.08.2025
Polish and NATO aircraft scramble in response to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Polish and NATO aircraft scramble in response to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

18:42 31.07.2025
Administration reports 13 deaths following attack in Kyiv

Administration reports 13 deaths following attack in Kyiv

13:39 10.07.2025
Ukraine builds modern combat aviation in record time – Zelenskyy

Ukraine builds modern combat aviation in record time – Zelenskyy

20:31 23.06.2025
Head of European Solidarity branch from Troitske, Luhansk region, killed on frontline

Head of European Solidarity branch from Troitske, Luhansk region, killed on frontline

20:25 29.04.2025
Problem of civilian hostages kidnapped, held by Russia requires increased intl attention, immediate response - Ukrainian MFA on Roschyna's death

Problem of civilian hostages kidnapped, held by Russia requires increased intl attention, immediate response - Ukrainian MFA on Roschyna's death

11:20 21.04.2025
Pope Francis dies at 88

Pope Francis dies at 88

20:35 28.03.2025
Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

Russia wants escalation, not interested in peace - Finnish President

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

Lublin Triangle on Russian UAV incursion into Poland: Decisive response can prevent escalation

Ukrainian MFA calls on Slovakia not to remove responsibility from Russia for its drones' intrusion into Poland

One of five victims of enemy drone attack on civilian car in Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, dies

Resident of Uspenivka, Zaporizhia region, dies after Russian airstrike

EBRD to provide guarantee to Ukreximbank for new loans of EUR100 mln

Advance of occupiers almost stopped at beginning of week

Austrian authorities ask to clarify circumstances of detention of ORF broadcaster's operator in Ukraine

Czech MFA summons Russian ambassador for explanations

More than 7,000 places for evacuees already prepared in Ukraine

AD
AD