Ukrainian FM urges African Union to demand that Russia stop obstructing work of grain corridor

During a meeting in Ethiopia, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on Chairperson of the African Union, President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat to demand Russia to stop obstructing the work of the Black Sea grain corridor.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, food security in Africa was a separate issue for discussion between the parties. Kuleba noted that thanks to the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as of early May, 123 ships with 3.3 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported to African countries.

The minister urged the African Union to demand from Russia that it stop obstructing the work of the grain corridor in the Black Sea and stop the blockade of Ukrainian ports.

"Russia should not use food as a weapon. The unimpeded export of Ukrainian grains will help African countries receive agricultural products that need them. We call on the African Union to clearly state to Russia that its destructive policy is unacceptable," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian minister noted that, within the framework of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program initiated by the Ukrainian president, in December 2022 through March 2023, the Ukrainian government sent six ships with 170,000 tonnes of wheat to Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Yemen. Ethiopia received 90,000 tonnes, Kenya – 25,000 tonnes, Somalia – 25,000 tonnes, Yemen – 30,000 tonnes.

According to Kuleba, in the near future it is planned to send ships with agricultural products to other countries.

On May 22, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced the start of his second tour of African countries. He plans to visit states in all parts of the continent.