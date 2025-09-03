Kyiv CCI and Egyptian Embassy agree to support ukrainian business in Africa

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kyivcci

On 3 September 2025, a delegation from the Kyiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by President Mykola Zasulsky, visited the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Ukraine. The meeting took place at the invitation of the diplomatic mission, where the parties held substantive talks with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Egypt, Mr. Barakat Eleisi, according to the KCCI Facebook page.

During the conversation, the current state of bilateral trade between Ukraine and Egypt was discussed, and prospects for its further development were outlined. Particular emphasis was placed on supporting Kyiv entrepreneurs who seek to enter the markets of Egypt and other countries on the African continent. The participants of the meeting agreed to organise a business conference at the Kyiv CCI, which should become a platform for presenting Egypt's economic potential and new opportunities for Ukrainian business.

Egypt remains one of Ukraine's key trading partners in North Africa. In 2024, Ukrainian exports to this country reached about 1.4 billion US dollars, which is a third more than the previous year. The bulk of exports consists of agricultural products, including grains, oilseeds, soybeans, fats and oils. In addition, Ukraine supplies Egypt with ferrous metals, ore, ferroalloys, as well as machinery, pharmaceuticals, electronics and timber.

The meeting at the embassy demonstrated mutual interest in deepening economic cooperation and opened new horizons for the development of Kyiv-based entrepreneurship in African markets.