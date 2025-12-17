Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:45 17.12.2025

MFA calls on African govts to take decisive action to stop Russian programs on recruiting young people to fight in Ukraine

MFA calls on African govts to take decisive action to stop Russian programs on recruiting young people to fight in Ukraine

Ukraine calls on all African media and governments to take decisive action to stop Russian programs that lure youth across the continent into war against the Ukrainian people, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi emphasized.

“Russia’s illicit recruiting efforts in Africa make headlines across the continent, from Kenya to Botswana, and backfire on Moscow. What has been revealed thus far is likely just the tip of the iceberg. We urge all African media and governments to take bold action to stop Russian programs that are luring youth throughout the continent into its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” he said on X.

The representative also noted that Russia is sharply increasing scholarships for African students in the next academic year.

“Surely no one should be so naive as to believe that this is about education,” Tykhyi added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that to combat recruitment activities carried out by the Russian government, systemic countermeasures are needed, such as official warnings to citizens to raise their awareness, as well as legal action to expose and disrupt recruitment programs and bring perpetrators to justice.

On November 7, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that at least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting against Ukraine in the Russian army.

He noted that Russia is recruiting African citizens through various methods.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister called on African countries to publicly warn their citizens against joining the Russian army.

