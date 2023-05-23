Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell says the EU member states have already delivered 220,000 shells of various calibers and 1,300 missiles.

He announced such data on Tuesday in Brussels at a press conference after the meeting of the Council at the level of defense ministers. The High Representative said that due to the first track, Member States have already provided 220,000 ammunition of various calibers and 1,300 missiles. According to him, this first track will be open by May 31 and we will reach our goal of EUR 1 billion and 800 million has already been compensated to Member States," said.

Speaking about the second track, which provides for joint purchases of ammunition for both Ukraine and to replenish its own stocks in the amount of EUR 1 billion, Borrell said 24 countries have already shown interest in this track. In addition, there are two other projects - one is headed by France, the second - by Germany. At the same time, he did not provide the details of these projects to Borrell.

Regarding the third track, which provides for the increase in the production capacity of the EU and Norwegian defense industries, the High Representative referred to the explanations of the European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who clarified that the European industry has the capacity to produce ammunition in the required quantity. Borrell said the EU officials hope that in this way they will reach the goal of 1 million ammunition for Ukraine in the next 12 months.