Facts

19:21 23.05.2023

Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

2 min read
Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell says the EU member states have already delivered 220,000 shells of various calibers and 1,300 missiles.

He announced such data on Tuesday in Brussels at a press conference after the meeting of the Council at the level of defense ministers. The High Representative said that due to the first track, Member States have already provided 220,000 ammunition of various calibers and 1,300 missiles. According to him, this first track will be open by May 31 and we will reach our goal of EUR 1 billion and 800 million has already been compensated to Member States," said.

Speaking about the second track, which provides for joint purchases of ammunition for both Ukraine and to replenish its own stocks in the amount of EUR 1 billion, Borrell said 24 countries have already shown interest in this track. In addition, there are two other projects - one is headed by France, the second - by Germany. At the same time, he did not provide the details of these projects to Borrell.

Regarding the third track, which provides for the increase in the production capacity of the EU and Norwegian defense industries, the High Representative referred to the explanations of the European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who clarified that the European industry has the capacity to produce ammunition in the required quantity. Borrell said the EU officials hope that in this way they will reach the goal of 1 million ammunition for Ukraine in the next 12 months.

Tags: #eu #ammo #borrell

MORE ABOUT

19:43 23.05.2023
Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

18:37 23.05.2023
Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

10:44 23.05.2023
Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

19:20 22.05.2023
Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

16:23 15.05.2023
Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

15:51 15.05.2023
Ukraine benefits from EU ban on imports of sunflower seeds - Ukroliyaprom head

Ukraine benefits from EU ban on imports of sunflower seeds - Ukroliyaprom head

15:35 15.05.2023
EU leadership at meetings with other leaders on Ukraine: We to support as long as it takes; peace should be on Ukraine's terms

EU leadership at meetings with other leaders on Ukraine: We to support as long as it takes; peace should be on Ukraine's terms

13:23 12.05.2023
Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

17:47 11.05.2023
EU discussing use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine – EC rep

EU discussing use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine – EC rep

17:43 11.05.2023
EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

LATEST

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian army already received 26 out of 40 ambulances donated by Polish govt – embassy

Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross provide services in occupied areas of Kharkiv region

Almost $500,000 more seized in suspicion case of ex-head of Supreme Court – NABU

AFU Air Force eliminate six Shahed attack UAVs, two reconnaissance drones – Air Force

AFU kills 480 occupiers; one helicopter, four tanks, 40 artillery systems, 34 UAVs destroyed over day – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD