Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Ukraine should speed up the reform process and switch to European standards in order not to miss the unique chance of joining the European Union, EU diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

He said a press conference that the time has come to accelerate reforms, to switch to European standards, and to prepare society for accession.

According to Borrell, Ukraine's move towards the EU is a unique chance, and they need to take advantage of it.