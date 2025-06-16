Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 16.06.2025

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih updating equipment fleet of mining division

1 min read
Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant PJSC "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" (Dnipropetrovsk region) is actively updating the equipment fleet in the company's quarries – the mining department has received a new modern Swedish Scania dump truck.

According to materials in the Metallurg corporate publication, this vehicle with high cross-country ability, comfort and advanced safety systems is designed to transport crushed stone to the site of repairs and road construction in the quarries of the mining department's mining management.

It is specified that 47 kilometers of roads have been laid for the transportation of iron ore and overburden in the quarries of the mining department of the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih. The main material for the quarry roads is crushed stone, which is produced at the crushing plant in quarry No. 3.

To quickly transport crushed stone to the place of repairs and road construction, the miners will use a new Scania dump truck.

 

