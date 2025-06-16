Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:36 16.06.2025

Fifteen-year-old boy and his mother returned to Ukraine from occupied territory – Zarivna

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA managed to rescue a 15-year-old boy and his mother from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, said Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Dariia Zarivna.

“There is good news today: a 15-year-old boy and his mother were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the president’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The boy studied online at a Ukrainian school the entire time, despite the fact that the occupiers tried to force him to go to a Russian school. He refused. Because of their pro-Ukrainian position, the family lived in fear, under constant pressure and surveillance, with endless searches, inspections and threats,” Zarivna wrote on her Telegram channel on Monday.

She thanked Helping to Leave and other partners for organizing the safe evacuation.

“We must bring home every Ukrainian child. And we will do everything possible to do so,” Zarivna emphasized.

