Ukraine, Japan to hold joint conference on Ukraine's recovery

Ukraine and Japan will hold a joint conference on Ukraine's recovery, according to the website of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the G7 summit.

In particular, the parties agreed to hold a Ukrainian-Japanese conference on Ukraine's recovery and the involvement of private business in this process.

The leaders discussed the possibility of Japanese investment in production of hydrogen, lithium batteries, cars, power equipment, as well as in the construction of overpasses and railway infrastructure.

Zelenskyy reportedly thanked Japan for the allocated $7.6 billion financial aid package, as well as for the decision to accept wounded Ukrainian servicemen for treatment at the Self-Defense Forces hospital and for additional assistance in the form of 100 trucks for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Kishida discussed further steps to help Ukraine from the Japanese government, in particular to strengthen the logistical capabilities of the Ukrainian defense forces.

The head of state stressed that Ukraine is counting on Japan's support for holding a global summit on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.