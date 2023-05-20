Biden to announce new military aid to Ukraine following meeting with Zelenskyy

After meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, U.S. President Joe Biden will announce another military aid package for Ukraine, Politico said.

According to the publication, the aid package will include more artillery shells, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons – all equipment that the United States and allies have supplied to Kyiv in the past, but which will be much needed in the months of hard fighting expected this spring and summer.

Politico said the news comes as the U.S. president signaled that he would greenlight the third-party transfer of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, telling his G7 counterparts overnight that he will support a joint international effort to train Ukrainian pilots on the aircraft.

"Taken together, the moves are a strong show of support for Kyiv ahead of an expected counteroffensive that Ukrainians hope will retake more territory seized by Russia," the publication said.

As reported, Zelenskyy will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden during his stay at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said during a telethon on Friday evening.