13:05 05.12.2025

No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

The 2026 State Budget does not provide for an increase in the financial support of military personnel, but new contracts with improved financial conditions will be introduced, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"The draft budget does not allow for an increase in financial support in 2026. However, we are introducing a new contract form that will offer improved conditions for all servicemen. Those in service will be able to sign these new contracts and receive more funds," Shmyhal said during the "question hour" for the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

The minister added that the government will consider the Ministry of Defense’s draft law on introducing additional changes to the contractual form of service on Friday.

"Regarding financial support: separate institutional and legislative changes are needed here. We have worked with the relevant committee and discussed this issue. We are looking for options, but for now, we are relying on the contractual form," Shmyhal said.

