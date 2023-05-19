Facts

Riyadh ready to continue mediation efforts in Ukrainian settlement – Crown Prince

Riyadh ready to continue mediation efforts in Ukrainian settlement – Crown Prince

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on Friday at the summit of the League of Arab States stressed the importance of a peaceful settlement of the situation around Ukraine.

"We reaffirm the Kingdom's position in support of everything that contributes to reducing the severity of the crisis in Ukraine, not worsening the humanitarian situation, as well as the Kingdom's readiness to continue mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine," the Saudi prince said.

Saudi Jeddah is hosting the 32nd Arab League summit. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is participating for the first time in more than ten years. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also present at the summit as a guest.

Tags: #ukraine #saudi_arabia

