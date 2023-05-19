Facts

15:24 19.05.2023

G7 leaders vow to ramp up sanction pressure on Russia – statement

2 min read
G7 leaders vow to ramp up sanction pressure on Russia – statement

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed to crack down on attempts to evade Western sanctions imposed on Russia and intend to ramp up economic pressure, a G7 statement circulated on Friday said.

"We will further prevent the evasion and circumvention of our measures against Russia," the statement said.

The G7 "will remain united in imposing coordinated sanctions and other economic actions," the statement said. The G7 states are interacting with third countries through which "restricted G7 goods, services, or technology may be provided to Russia," it said.

Russia will be deprived of G7 technologies, industrial equipment and services it needs for military operations, the statement said.

The G7 will continue to shield medical and food products from its sanctions, it said.

The G7 leaders also said that "in order to reduce the revenues that Russia extracts from the export of diamonds, we will continue to work closely together to restrict trade in and use of diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia." However, the statement does not specify exactly what measures may be considered in this case.

The G7 will "engage with key partners with the aim of ensuring effective implementation of future coordinated restrictive measures," it said.

Tags: #g7 #sanctions_russia

MORE ABOUT

12:32 19.05.2023
G7 countries intend to continue providing military, economic assistance to Ukraine

G7 countries intend to continue providing military, economic assistance to Ukraine

12:08 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit in online mode – NSDC

Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit in online mode – NSDC

09:23 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy to personally take part in G7 summit in Japan – Danilov

Zelenskyy to personally take part in G7 summit in Japan – Danilov

17:57 18.05.2023
G7 countries to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine – Kishida

G7 countries to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine – Kishida

14:39 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

17:40 13.05.2023
G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

10:45 18.04.2023
G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

17:11 17.04.2023
Emergency energy aid to Ukraine in thousands of devices, but we need reserve, plan for future - conference in Washington

Emergency energy aid to Ukraine in thousands of devices, but we need reserve, plan for future - conference in Washington

12:12 17.04.2023
G7 FMs confirm commitment to intensifying sanctions against Russia, supporting Ukraine further

G7 FMs confirm commitment to intensifying sanctions against Russia, supporting Ukraine further

17:36 07.04.2023
Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy trying to regain lost kilometers in Bakhmut area, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – Maliar

HACC arrests ex-head of Supreme Court convicted of bribery with bail alternative of more than UAH 107 mln

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

G7 countries intend to continue providing military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit in online mode – NSDC

LATEST

ICC team collecting evidence of Russian military aggression in Kherson

Enemy trying to regain lost kilometers in Bakhmut area, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – Maliar

HACC arrests ex-head of Supreme Court convicted of bribery with bail alternative of more than UAH 107 mln

U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

All drones moving in direction of Kyiv shot down – Kyiv Military Administration

AFU eliminates 16 UAVs, three Kalibr cruise missiles – Air Forces

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of victims of deportation of Crimean Tatar people: Crimea’s issues to be brought to new intl level

Zelenskyy on Embroidery Day urges not to forget about military

Some 660 invaders killed, four tanks, 21 cruise missiles, 10 UAVs destroyed over past day - General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD