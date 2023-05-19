G7 leaders vow to ramp up sanction pressure on Russia – statement

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed to crack down on attempts to evade Western sanctions imposed on Russia and intend to ramp up economic pressure, a G7 statement circulated on Friday said.

"We will further prevent the evasion and circumvention of our measures against Russia," the statement said.

The G7 "will remain united in imposing coordinated sanctions and other economic actions," the statement said. The G7 states are interacting with third countries through which "restricted G7 goods, services, or technology may be provided to Russia," it said.

Russia will be deprived of G7 technologies, industrial equipment and services it needs for military operations, the statement said.

The G7 will continue to shield medical and food products from its sanctions, it said.

The G7 leaders also said that "in order to reduce the revenues that Russia extracts from the export of diamonds, we will continue to work closely together to restrict trade in and use of diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia." However, the statement does not specify exactly what measures may be considered in this case.

The G7 will "engage with key partners with the aim of ensuring effective implementation of future coordinated restrictive measures," it said.