16:49 15.03.2025

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to take first steps to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a video conference organised by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, called for pressure to be put on Russia to force it to take at least the first steps towards ending the war.

"Decisive measures are needed to be taken at least the first steps towards ending the war. This includes sanctions - sanctions against Russia must not only be maintained, but also constantly strengthened. And I ask you to take these steps and work on this with your partners," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted the need to formulate a clear position regarding security guarantees. "Security is the key to establishing a reliable and lasting peace," he explained.

In addition, he spoke about the need for investment in defense production both in Ukraine and in partner countries. "The production of ammunition should not take three to five years when it comes to your defense and security. I ask you to do this as quickly as possible," Zelenskyy said.

