EU Council approves 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

The EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday adopted another, 16th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against the Russian Federation, the council's press service reported.

"This new round of sanctions not only targets the Russian shadow fleet but those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, videogame controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions, and propaganda outlets used to spout lies," Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.