Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:59 27.03.2025

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

2 min read
Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

The European Commission's position on sanctions against Russia, which were imposed because of the war it is waging against Ukraine, remains unchanged: the main prerequisite for their lifting is the withdrawal of Russian troops from all of Ukraine.

European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said this in Brussels on Thursday, answering journalists' questions about the Kremlin's demand to reconnect Russian banks to the SWIFT system in order to agree to a temporary ceasefire.

“These sanctions have been imposed in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the end of Russian's unprovoked and unjustified aggression in Ukraine and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian military forces from the entire territory of Ukraine would be one of the main preconditions to amend or lift sanctions and Russia must demonstrate a genuine political will to end its illegal and unprovoked war of aggression,” she said.

Hipper stressed that any peace agreement and any discussions on this issue must lead to a fair and lasting peace for Ukraine.

However, she did not answer the question of whether the White House had already contacted Brussels on this issue.

The European Commission spokeswoman stated that “on the political side what we are aiming at is maximizing the pressure on Russia. So this is number one and this is why we're using all our tools at our disposal.” “That's why we have 16 sanction packages. That's why we're working on another one and this is why we are enhancing all the support in terms of military ammunition and air defense for Ukraine. This is not about or let me put it differently. This is about wanting a just and durable peace. Ukraine wants this more than anyone. This is also what the EU wants and this is what we are there to do,” Hipper stressed.

She also explained that any decisions on sanctions must be taken unanimously.

Tags: #sanctions_russia #brussels

MORE ABOUT

11:21 17.03.2025
New meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Brussels – Zelenskyy

New meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Brussels – Zelenskyy

16:49 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to take first steps to end the war

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to take first steps to end the war

10:16 24.02.2025
EU Council approves 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

EU Council approves 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

12:36 19.02.2025
European Commission head announces continued pressure on Russia after introduction of 16th package of sanctions

European Commission head announces continued pressure on Russia after introduction of 16th package of sanctions

12:18 19.02.2025
EU ambassadors agree on 16th package of sanctions against Russia to be adopted by EU Council on Monday

EU ambassadors agree on 16th package of sanctions against Russia to be adopted by EU Council on Monday

13:48 16.01.2025
Poroshenko says authorities block his working visit to Brussels

Poroshenko says authorities block his working visit to Brussels

17:34 23.12.2024
Brussels sends Kyiv equipment for rehabilitation of wounded military

Brussels sends Kyiv equipment for rehabilitation of wounded military

16:56 23.12.2024
Brussels has no comment on Fico's visit to Moscow, EU prepared for stop of Russian gas flow via Ukraine

Brussels has no comment on Fico's visit to Moscow, EU prepared for stop of Russian gas flow via Ukraine

18:51 18.12.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels

Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels

18:10 18.12.2024
Rutte: Knowing that Zelenskyy would be in Brussels, I invite him and other allies here to dinner

Rutte: Knowing that Zelenskyy would be in Brussels, I invite him and other allies here to dinner

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Russia preparing new offensive, in particular in Sumy, Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Some countries ready to send contingents, but only on condition of US security guarantees

Zelenskyy: Ukraine controls situation in Black Sea

LATEST

Macron instructs his FM to find solution for stable and lasting ceasefire in Ukraine within three weeks

Генштаб ЗСУ спростовує нову фейкову заяву Москви про удари БпЛА по енергооб’єктах у Курській і Брянській областях

Situation at front in Lymany area worsened, enemy has almost occupied Terny - DeepState

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

US Secretary of State discusses with French FM cessation of Russian-Ukrainian war – State Dept

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

AD
AD
Empire School
AD