G7 countries to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine – Kishida

The G7 countries will continue to pursue a policy of tightening the sanctions regime against Russia and supporting Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on the eve of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

"I intend to call on Russia to withdraw all troops and equipment from Ukraine immediately and without conditions, and I will confirm that the G7 will continue to tighten sanctions against Russia and provide strong support to Ukraine," the prime minister said in an article for The Globe and Mail.

In his opinion, the situation around Ukraine is not a European, but a global problem, and that unilateral changes in the status quo by force are unacceptable.

According to the prime minister, the agenda of the summit will include the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, including around China and North Korea, economic stability and security, nuclear disarmament and maintenance of the nuclear non-proliferation regime, food and energy security, climate change and world health.

On Wednesday, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the fight against Moscow's circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions will be one of the topics of discussion at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. "The U.S. will have a package of sanctions associated with the G-7 statement that will center on this enforcement issue," Sullivan said.

The G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima on May 19-21.