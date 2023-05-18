Facts

17:57 18.05.2023

G7 countries to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine – Kishida

2 min read
G7 countries to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine – Kishida

The G7 countries will continue to pursue a policy of tightening the sanctions regime against Russia and supporting Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on the eve of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

"I intend to call on Russia to withdraw all troops and equipment from Ukraine immediately and without conditions, and I will confirm that the G7 will continue to tighten sanctions against Russia and provide strong support to Ukraine," the prime minister said in an article for The Globe and Mail.

In his opinion, the situation around Ukraine is not a European, but a global problem, and that unilateral changes in the status quo by force are unacceptable.

According to the prime minister, the agenda of the summit will include the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, including around China and North Korea, economic stability and security, nuclear disarmament and maintenance of the nuclear non-proliferation regime, food and energy security, climate change and world health.

On Wednesday, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the fight against Moscow's circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions will be one of the topics of discussion at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. "The U.S. will have a package of sanctions associated with the G-7 statement that will center on this enforcement issue," Sullivan said.

The G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima on May 19-21.

Tags: #g7 #sanctions_russia

MORE ABOUT

14:39 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

17:40 13.05.2023
G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

10:45 18.04.2023
G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

17:11 17.04.2023
Emergency energy aid to Ukraine in thousands of devices, but we need reserve, plan for future - conference in Washington

Emergency energy aid to Ukraine in thousands of devices, but we need reserve, plan for future - conference in Washington

12:12 17.04.2023
G7 FMs confirm commitment to intensifying sanctions against Russia, supporting Ukraine further

G7 FMs confirm commitment to intensifying sanctions against Russia, supporting Ukraine further

17:36 07.04.2023
Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

20:52 06.04.2023
G7 Ambassadors support appointment of 16 new members of HCCJ

G7 Ambassadors support appointment of 16 new members of HCCJ

21:51 16.03.2023
G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

12:19 02.03.2023
G7 Ambassadors at meeting with Stefanchuk reiterate importance of re-instating e-declarations

G7 Ambassadors at meeting with Stefanchuk reiterate importance of re-instating e-declarations

21:18 24.02.2023
It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

AD

HOT NEWS

Maliar: We control southwestern part of Bakhmut; there is advance of our forces by 500 meters in some areas

Third Separate Assault Brigade reports successful offensive in western outskirts of Bakhmut

Attorney involved in bribery case of Supreme Court ex-head taken into custody with UAH 80 mln alternative bail

We have no right not to put end to evil – Zelenskyy in address to Strategic Ark participants

Opening of beach season not planned in Kyiv – local authorities

LATEST

Pentagon makes error by $3 bln in assessing equipment supplied to Ukraine, this to allow sending more weapons to Kyiv – media

Grain corridor is still blocked for entry – JCC data

Maliar: We control southwestern part of Bakhmut; there is advance of our forces by 500 meters in some areas

Third Separate Assault Brigade reports successful offensive in western outskirts of Bakhmut

Norway donates three radars, up to eight MLRS to Ukraine – joint statement by Norwegian, UK Defense Ministers

Attorney involved in bribery case of Supreme Court ex-head taken into custody with UAH 80 mln alternative bail

We have no right not to put end to evil – Zelenskyy in address to Strategic Ark participants

NATO Defense Ministers to discuss fighter jets for Ukraine at meeting in June – Stoltenberg

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to receive more NASAMS systems soon

Opening of beach season not planned in Kyiv – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD