Zelenskyy welcomes French Senate's decision to recognize 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the decision of the French Senate on the recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people is another important step towards the restoration of historical justice.

"I welcome the historic decision of the French Senate to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people. I'm grateful to all senators who initiated and supported the resolution. This is another important step towards restoring historical justice and perpetuating the memory of millions of Ukrainians who were starved to death," he said on Twitter on Wednesday.