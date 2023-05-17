Facts

20:46 17.05.2023

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

The French Senate has adopted a proposal to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked the senators for the "historic vote" that restores justice and honors the memory of millions of victims.

"French Senat has just recognized the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. I am grateful to French senators for this historic vote which restores justice and honours the memory of millions of victims. Such crimes should never repeat and never be forgotten," Kuleba said on Twitter.

On March 28, the National Assembly (lower house of the French Parliament) recognized the Holodomor as genocide.

