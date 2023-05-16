Facts

16:01 16.05.2023

Ukraine officially joins NATO Center of Excellence for Joint Cyber Defense – MFA

The flag of Ukraine has been officially raised at the headquarters of the Joint Center for Advanced Technologies for NATO Cyber Defense in Tallinn (Estonia), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

Today the National Flag of Ukraine is officially raised at the Headquarters of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, marking official accession of Ukraine to the CCDCOE,” a message posted on Twitter reads.

